Weekend Open Thread

My contribution is this two-part video series where former NFL quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner breaks down Jordan Love’s film. Warner ended up taking a look at one of Love’s preseason “starts” along with his throws against the Philadelphia Eagles during the regular season.

Generally, I think Warner is a fan of what Love did on the field, but there were a couple of plays where he thought Love was being a little too aggressive on hole shots up the sideline. It must be a little hard to turn down those throws, though, when the quarterback you’re learning behind is literally Aaron Rodgers.