The organized team activities portion of the offseason has wrapped up for the Green Bay Packers. This week, the Packers wrap up the offseason with their mandatory minicamp, which will run from Tuesday to Thursday and will require all members of the organization to be present and participating.

That is, of course, a change from the voluntary nature of OTAs. The Packers try to enforce attendance for veterans through the use of workout bonuses, but players are ultimately free to stay away from the team facility until this week. But over the next few days, every member of the team should be in the building and practicing, bonus or not.

One of the handful of veteran players who has been absent for OTAs — at least during the open practices — is cornerback Jaire Alexander, despite the $700,000 workout bonus in his contract. Now heading into his sixth NFL season, Alexander had arguably his best campaign in 2022, earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors each for the second time. Alexander recorded five interceptions last season, matching the total he had over his first four years, while putting up advanced numbers that put him among the top five cornerbacks in the NFL.

Alexander surely does not need OTAs to set himself up for a great season in 2023, and his absence has allowed the Packers to get some young corners more reps this spring. But the veteran star will be in Green Bay this week for his first practices of the year and a one-week prep session before the summer break.

2023 NFL minicamp storylines: How are rookie QBs progressing? - ESPN

21 teams conduct their minicamps this week. Not surprisingly, the Packers' most intriguing storyline is around Jordan Love, but one reporter thinks that his ability to throw on the move should be put to the test over the next few days.

Matt LaFleur Provides ‘Reason for Optimism’ for Packers in 2023 - Sports Illustrated

In four seasons as Green Bay Packers coach, Matt LaFleur's track record has been great overall, but last year was a substantial disappointment after three straight 13-win seasons. 2023 will be his first chance to prove that he can win without Aaron Rodgers.

Next Gen Stats' top 10 coverage players of 2022 | NFL.com

Jaire Alexander gets a 6th-place ranking here (5th among corners), thanks in large part to his excellent ball skills. He came in for 2022 at 20 points better than expected, saving the Packers the equivalent of about three touchdowns over the course of the season.

Can Bo Melton and his speed carve out a gadget-like role in Packers offense? | Packers Wire

The Packers haven't had a reliable gadget player since Tyler Ervin, so perhaps Melton can play that role. His 4.34 speed should give him a chance to do so.

Dane Brugler: Revisiting my initial 2023 NFL Draft top 50 board from last summer - The Athletic

Brugler does a great job of openly revisiting his past rankings and examining what changed. Although the Packers' top three picks didn't appear in his top 50 last summer, they did draft two players who were there: Tucker Kraft (35) and Colby Wooden (36).

