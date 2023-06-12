APC joins ESPN Wisconsin for ‘Packed Lunch’

ESPN Wisconsin is running a series of Green Bay Packers streams this summer for their “Packed Lunch” series, where host Gabe Neitzel speaks to Packers content creators for about a half-hour. Neitzel’s first guest was Acme Packing Company’s own Justis Mosqueda.

Neitzel and Mosqueda walked through their favorite and least favorite moves of the offseason, along with what they expect from both the defense and new quarterback Jordan Love in 2023. If you’d like to hear what they had to say about the team, the stream is linked below via ESPN Milwaukee’s Twitter account.

Packed Lunch - June 12th 2023 https://t.co/8D2R5Ep8x6 — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) June 12, 2023

You can find the rest of the Packed Lunch series daily at noon central on ESPN Milwaukee, ESPN Madison and ESPN Beaver Dam’s social media channels. Three other guests have been announced for later in the week:

Tuesday: John Anderson of ESPN

Wednesday: Alex Eichstaedt of IKE Packers

Thursday: Perri Goldstein of the Pack’s What She Said Podcast

