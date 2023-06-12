NFL Reacts: Rookie Tucker Kraft is a favorite to make an impact in 2023

We have another set of fan poll results to share with you after tallying your thoughts on the Green Bay Packers. As a reminder, you can sign up here to participate in weekly emailed surveys — which are also posted here at Acme Packing Company.

Two-fifths of you think that rookie first-round pick Lukas Van Ness will play around a quarter- to half-season as a starter, which shouldn’t be surprising considering the timetable for Rashan Gary’s return from his 2022 ACL injury. 11 percent of respondents thought that LVN will only start four or fewer games, though, which I have to take as optimism around Gary’s injury. For what it’s worth, Gary is participating in organized team activities, despite being in contract year, but he’s been working with the rehab group on the side of the field as he continues to recover.

As much as the Packers would like for us (and their players) to believe that the standard hasn’t changed now that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a New York Jet, it doesn’t seem like the fan base is buying into it. After virtually three decades of having Super Bowl aspirations, the majority of Green Bay fans now believe that eight or nine wins would be considered a successful season in Jordan Love’s first year as the full-time starting quarterback.

The burning question now is if an average season out of Love in Year 4 is going to be enough to keep general manager Brian Gutekunst from flirting with the rookie quarterback market in 2024, which includes two blue-chip prospects in USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye. Armed with two first-round picks, as long as Rodgers plays 65 percent of the Jets’ offensive snaps, it could be a tempting option for the general manager.

The runaway leader among mid-round picks to be a significant contributor this season is tight end Tucker Kraft. Personally, I believe Kraft is more polished coming out of South Dakota State than second-round pick Luke Musgrave is, but Musgrave obviously has a higher upside that should lead him to being the starter down the line. Aside from receiver Dontayvion Wicks narrowly jumping defensive lineman Colby Wooden, the results for these mid-round rookies matched their draft order.

