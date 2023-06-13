Tuesday Cheese Curds: Which Packers player will break out this year?

At some point this season, an unexpected contributor will emerge in Green Bay. It happens every year. Whether it’s due to an injury or some other unforeseen development, someone will be thrust into the spotlight and thrive.

It’s part of what makes sports exciting. If everything always happened how we expect, there would be no reason to watch. If the stars always carried the day or the narratives played out in their most probable direction, we’d never have the heart-pounding moments of unbridled joy that sports provide. And often that starts with the players.

And best of all, there’s absolutely no way to predict when or how it will happen. Our first link today takes a look at a few players who could break out, but at best it’s an informed guess. We won’t have any idea who the biggest breakout player of the season could be until they actually do their breaking out, and we’ll just have to wait and see who ends up emerging.

Last year’s biggest breakout star lands on this list again, but for a different reason.

Jordan Love isn’t exactly flying under the radar, but his bonds with his teammates are still going to be a big part of the season.

As the Packers head into the last portions of their offseason program, here are 11 storylines to watch.

