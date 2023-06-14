Wednesday Cheese Curds: Jaire Alexander gives Packers’ young receivers a lesson

Jaire Alexander likes to do things his own way.

$700,000 wasn’t sufficient to get the Packers’ meditative goat-yoga practitioner to the voluntary portion of the offseason program, but he showed up in a big way for the first day of mandatory minicamp this week. HIs presence is helpful in more ways than one. Obviously he’s a crucial part of the Packers’ defense, but beyond that he’s shaping their young receivers, too.

Davante Adams sharpened his game against Alexander for years, and now Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and the rest of the young wide receiver room have the chance to do the same. There’s little that they could throw at Alexander that he hasn’t already seen, and if they can find success against him, you’d have to think it bodes well for their work against the rest of the league.

Even with an eccentric teacher, the classroom work Watson, Doubs, and associates are getting is invaluable.

Alexander says his young charges are grading out well so far.

The Packers said a lot about potential competition at center this offseason, but Myers appears to have put that conversation to rest.

Watson and Doubs turned heads.

Jordan Love made a couple of noteworthy throws.

Aaron Rodgers isn’t the first legendary quarterback to switch teams late in his career, and he won’t be the last. Here’s a look at a few other similar situations.

This appears to be the world’s first anti-aircraft alligator.