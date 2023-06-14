The Green Bay Packers have a new starting quarterback heading into a season for the first time in over a decade, and we have very little film to go off of when evaluating the former first-round pick. Jordan Love may not have a lot of meaningful playing experience, but his most recent outing against the Philadelphia Eagles might have shown us something.

Along with just one career start over his first three seasons, the only other significant regular season action Love has seen came in Week 12 of last season against the Eagles. Filling in for an injured Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter, Love flashed and led a spirited comeback attempt in the 40-33 loss, completing 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

While the numbers are heavily inflated by a 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson, the film shows a quarterback with good awareness and composure.

Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke went back to watch the film on Love against the Eagles, and broke down every throw in his latest video. If you enjoy Tyler’s content, be sure to subscribe to his channel.

Something that stood out when going back through Love’s film was how comfortable he was diagnosing coverages. Whether it was not getting baited by Darius Slay sitting on a route underneath or hitting the Cover 2 sideline hole with timing, Love seems to have a strong pre-snap understanding of what defenses are trying to do against him.

Love also showed improved footwork when delivering passes compared to his only career start against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. The young QB looked comfortable setting his feet, keeping his cleats in the ground, and delivering an accurate ball with solid velocity.

If this is the kind of player that the Packers are getting in 2023, then they might have a pretty solid QB to lead the offense next season.