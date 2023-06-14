Packers Training Camp 2023: Report date July 25, first practice set for July 26

With the announcement a few weeks ago that the Green Bay Packers would hold there Shareholders Meeting on Monday, July 24th, the approximate start date for the team’s 2023 training camp was all but assured. On Wednesday, head coach Matt LaFleur and the team confirmed that the team will begin its 2023 camp in the days immediately following the meeting.

In his minicamp press conference Wednesday morning, LaFleur confirmed that camp will begin on Tuesday, July 25, one day after the Shareholders Meeting. The team’s PR department then clarified that most players will report to the team facilities on that date, with the first practice taking place the next day, July 26th.

Those dates give the team 11 days between its report date and the annual Family Night, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 5th. They will then have one more week of practice prior to the preseason opener, which comes on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, August 11th.

This year’s training camp will find the Packers participating in joint practices with two different preseason opponents. The team is planning to arrive in Cincinnati a few days early for one joint practice with the Bengals before welcoming the New England Patriots to Green Bay the following week for a few days.

Stay tuned for the team’s full preseason practice schedule, which should be released in the next few days. Historically, the Packers have been among the league’s leaders in the number of practices that are open to the public, but that number has gradually dwindled over the last several years. Expect most of the team’s open practices to take place early in camp, likely between that first practice on July 26th and Family Night.