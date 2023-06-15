Packers Reacts Survey: Will Rashan Gary sign an extension before the season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country.

Now that minicamp has officially concluded, we have three new Packers questions for you to answer this week. Hopefully, you can sort out some of these roster-related challenges that Green Bay will have to solve in the coming weeks and months. Let’s get into it.

Question 1: Who should be the Packers’ sixth offensive lineman?

At the moment, the big competition on the offensive side of the ball is at right tackle, where Yosh Nijman and Zach Tom seemed to be rotating days as “starters” throughout OTAs and minicamp. The Packers’ coaching staff stated earlier in the offseason that Tom would compete for playing time at right tackle, right guard and center, but only saw snaps at right tackle and center (on the second-team offense) during minicamp. Who would you tab as the odd man out, over a week before training camp kicks off?

Question 2: Who will start in the slot when Eric Stokes is healthy?

Cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas did not report to OTAs this spring, but did show up for both practices of mandatory minicamp. When Alexander and Douglas were in practice, they were the starting outside cornerbacks with return man Keisean Nixon lining up in the slot. That’s all fine and dandy, but what happens when cornerback Eric Stokes returns from his season-ending ankle injury? The two most likely option is that Stokes replaces Douglas, but the question is if Douglas displaces Nixon as the starting slot or if Douglas moves to the bench (or even safety.) What do you think happens?

Question 3: Will Rashan Gary sign an extension before the season?

As we’ve written about before here at APC, the biggest (maybe only?) cap-related question left for the 2023 Packers is if Rashan Gary will sign his extension before, during or after the regular season. Green Bay has been known for late-season extensions (see: Jenkins, Elgton), but the Packers’ activity in summer and in-season free agency will almost exclusively come down to the question of if Gary’s cap charge for 2023 remains at his $10.9 million figure.

If you have any burning takes about these questions, drop a comment down below.