Now is the summer of our discontent.

With the Green Bay Packers wrapping up minicamp on Thursday — and doing so, as usual, with a team-building outing instead of a practice — the team has now excused its players from the team facilities for the summer. Five weeks and a few days from now, they will reconvene for the start of training camp, with players’ report date set for July 25. Until then, it’s going to be (or, at least, hopefully will be) all quiet on that front.

The team’s spring practices made for the second straight season that Jordan Love got all of the reps with the starters in OTAs, and the first time that it carried through to minicamp. Now that he’s set to be the team’s starting quarterback, monitoring his workload in training camp will be intriguing; he’ll surely play more than Aaron Rodgers did in the preseason, but the coaching staff may still elect to keep his exposure limited to avoid injury.

When he does suit up for week one, he should have one of the best left tackles in Packers history and in the modern NFL protecting his blind side. David Bakhtiari appears to be ready to roll for a full season in 2023 after losing almost all of 2021 and portions of 2022 to injury. But with a new practice plan to help keep his knee healthy and fresh, he and the team are looking forward to another tremendous season from the veteran.

As we head into the summer, we at APC encourage you to do what the Packers are doing: enjoying some downtime before the grind begins.

The biggest gamble might be letting him play in the five games that the Packers have scheduled on fields with artificial turf. But once Bakh was back for good midway through last season, he was very good, only missing time due to an appendectomy and providing his usual exceptional pass protection.

Matt LaFleur continued a tradition that started with Mike McCarthy, replacing the final day of practice during minicamp with a teambuilding outing. This year, the team played paintball before breaking for the summer.

The NFL apparently has a bevy of errors in its retelling of the Packers' early days, and the team's historian is sick of it.

Jordan Love's early returns are among the top storylines coming out of the last week of minicamps around the league.

For those whose fantasy drafts are early this year, here's a look at some picks for Packers players to surprise in a fantasy context.

