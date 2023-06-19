When the Green Bay Packers reconvene for training camp in late July, there will be no questions about who the team’s starting quarterback will be. However, the rest of the starting lineup is much more uncertain, and a few areas of particular interest will be among the group that will be protecting said quarterback.

Yes, David Bakhtiari should be fully ready to go this season, finding a new normal following his knee issues over the past two years. Elgton Jenkins is back in his most comfortable spot at left guard as well, giving the team arguably the best left side of the line in the NFL.

But the rest of the line is a major question mark, though not so much because it is bereft of talent but rather because there are a number of viable options at all three remaining positions. Zach Tom, Yosh Nijman, Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, and Royce Newman all have legitimate NFL starting experience, and the team will need to figure out what the best combination is among that group to form a cohesive unit.

What’s your pick for the starting line from center to right tackle? Let us know in the comments and we wish everyone out there a happy Juneteenth holiday!

