NFL Reacts: Packers fans think a Rashan Gary deal will get done before the season

We have three more poll results for you, voted by Green Bay Packers fans from far and wide. All three of these results came down to the wire, and I’m not sure if we’ve ever seen this many tight races in any previous version of NFL Reacts. Let’s get into it.

Almost half of Packers fans think that 2022 right tackle Yosh Nijman is going to find himself as the odd man out this season. At the moment, Packers fans seem to believe that second-year lineman Zach Tom is going to be the starter at the position — where he has been rotating spring practice “starts” with Nijman this offseason. Only 18 percent of you think that either center Josh Myers or right guard Jon Runyan Jr. will be displaced in the starting lineup.

If Nijman doesn’t end up winning the right tackle job, it will be interesting to see if the Packers will poke around and see what they could get in exchange for Nijman on the trade market. Nijman recently signed a one-year, $4.3 million contract as a restricted free agent — well below the market value for a starting bookend. Don’t be surprised if Nijman ends up netting Green Bay a 2024 draft pick if Tom runs away with the right tackle gig.

Please ignore the typo in the graphic. It should read “slot CB” not “slot WR.”

Return man Keisean Nixon has been working out nearly exclusively as a slot cornerback during spring practices, to the point that he narrowly edged out Rasul Douglas as the favorite to play the slot once cornerback Eric Stokes returns from his ankle injury. At minicamp, Rasul Douglas and Jaire Alexander played outside cornerback with Nixon playing in the slot. We haven’t really seen what the team’s nickel situation will look like when all three of the Packers’ outside cornerbacks are fully healthy, though. Keep an eye on this one, as we might finally see Stokes return to the field in training camp in late July.

Like the previous two results, the final question we asked last week also ended up being a very tight call. In the end, 55 percent of you stated that you believe that outside linebacker Rashan Gary — who is still recovering from a 2022 ACL tear — will sign an extension before the 2023 season begins.

With how the Packers’ cap situation sits today, it’s difficult for the team to do anything more than sign their 2023 rookie class, projected practice squad and have a few cap dollars left over in 2023 to handle players hitting the injured reserve. As we’re written about before here at APC, an extension of Gary — which would bring his cap hit number down from his $10.9 million fifth-year option — could provide some much-needed cap relief for the team.