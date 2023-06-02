The first four games of Romeo Doubs’ rookie season saw the Green Bay Packers wide receiver get off to a strong start. Doubs caught 19 of 24 targets over that span, an impressive catch rate of about 80%, and scored his first two touchdowns. Although his yards per catch was a mediocre 9.7, that level of production right out of the gate was reasonably encouraging, even as he worked through some issues with drops and fumbles.

Doubs went on to tail off considerably over the rest of the season, however, as his catch rate plummeted and he hauled in just one more touchdown over the remainder of the season. Hindered by a significant ankle injury he suffered in the Packers’ bloodbath at Ford Field, Doubs missed four games and was limited in a few more after that as he and Christian Watson rarely got on the field together for significant periods of time.

Now fully healthy, Doubs is looking to improve upon that rookie season that still saw him finish as the Packers’ fourth-leading receiver in terms of catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. The best way for a player to set himself up for that at this time of the year is to have steady, consistent, productive practices, and that’s exactly what Doubs has been doing for the first part of OTAs.

In today’s curds, we’ll take a look at Doubs’ early returns this spring as well as the team’s rookie defensive linemen, both of whom got some significant snaps this week.

Packers WR Romeo Doubs is ‘playing faster’ and showing off chemistry with Jordan Love | Packers Wire

Doubs had a strong start to his rookie season then tapered off, particularly after suffering an ankle injury in Detroit around the middle of the year. Now heading into year two, he's excited about being more comfortable in the Packers' offense and with the team's new starting quarterback.

Inbox: Romeo Doubs is as steady and even-keeled as they come | Packers.com

Wes Hodkiewicz also noted Doubs' consistency in the team's first few OTAs, and he was the go-to receiver on the offense's two-minute drill at the end of Wednesday's practice.

Packers Counting on Christian Watson to Lead, Score Touchdowns - Sports Illustrated

Meanwhile, Watson and Doubs are some of the elder statesmen in the wide receiver room now in just their second years, leading them to answer questions about leadership.

Packers rookies Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks take advantage of opportunities at OTA practice | Packers Wire

With Devonte Wyatt sitting out of team drills on Wednesday, the two Packers day-three linemen got in with the top units and made a few nice plays.

Day 3 NFL Draft sleepers who can make an immediate impact as rookies - The Athletic ($)

Meanwhile, Brooks shows up on this list as a late-round pick who might be able to make a day-one impact, thanks largely to his pass-rushing acumen.

