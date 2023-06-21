It’s been an eventful offseason for the Green Bay Packers, and while there are questions about the future of franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari, the 31-year-old still looks like one of the best players at his position in the NFL.

Bakhtiari slowly found his way back onto the field this past season, working through ongoing knee issues early in the season before being able to fully get back onto the field. An in-season appendectomy caused him to miss a few more games, but when he was healthy, the former All-Pro reminded everyone how effective he can be.

In this week’s episode of Packers Film Room, Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke dove into the 2022 film to take an in-depth look at what a healthy Bakhtiari can bring to Green Bay’s offense in 2023.

0:15 - Intro

1:18 - Film Study

14:05 - Outro

One of the things that continues to stand out with Bakhtiari is how patient and decisive he can be with his hands. You won’t catch the 31-year-old lunging early with his strikes, but he will shoot his hands with excellent placement when a pass rusher gives him an opening to do so. This was a big reason he was able to handle Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller during their one-on-one matchups last season.

While Bakhtiari just needs to work on staying healthy, everything else about his game looks like what you would want from a franchise left tackle in the NFL.