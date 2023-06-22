Packers Reacts Survey: Should Green Bay trade Yosh Nijman?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country.

We have three more questions for you this week, including one about 2022 starting right tackle Yosh Nijman — who is quickly becoming one of the stories to follow for training camp.

Question 1: Which side of the ball are you most confident in?

Question 2: Which side of the ball concerns you most?

The options for these two questions are the pass offense, pass defense, rush offense and rush defense. Personally, the most concerning group to me is the run defense, as the interior defensive line is extremely thin and the safety position isn’t settled yet. On top of that, the inside linebacker group for the Packers was disappointing last year. That’s enough for me to turn in my vote.

On the positive side of things, I think the pass defense and rush offense should fair pretty well. The team has depth on the offensive line, running back unit, edge rusher group and cornerback position.

Question 3: If Yosh Nijman isn’t a starter, would you trade him?

Here’s the big question of the week. During OTAs and minicamp, Nijman has been rotating “starts” at right tackle with second-year player Zach Tom, who played well in five starts as a fourth-round rookie last season. Tom hasn’t been able to crack the “starting” lineup at right guard or center, the two other positions where he’s been practicing at so far this offseason.

If Tom does end up winning the starting right tackle job, what do you do with Nijman — who signed a $4.3 million second-round tender as a restricted free agent this spring? Moving Nijman’s contract would give the Packers some much-needed cap relief, as it wouldn’t create any dead cap on the team’s books. Aside from getting a long-term extension done with outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who has still yet to return from his 2022 ACL injury, there are few things that Green Bay can do to free up some cap space at this point in the offseason.

Maybe you do want to pay $4.3 million to a swing tackle because of the uncertainty around David Bakhtiari’s health and the fact that Bakhtiari almost certainly will be a cap casualty next offseason. It’s a fairly unique problem for an NFL team to have, though, as the Packers seem to have three starting caliber players at one of the most sought-after positions in the sport.

