Over the past two years, Elgton Jenkins has gone through quite the ringer. Following David Bakhtiari’s knee injury at the end of the 2020 season, Jenkins spent significant time at left tackle in 2021 before tearing his own ACL. Then in 2022, he returned from his injury and bounced all over the line in the first half of the season.

Jenkins never looked quite right when playing right tackle in 2022, but once the Packers switched up the line, moving him back to his previous left guard position, he flourished once again. Jenkins ended up making the Pro Bowl last season thanks to his excellent play there, his second such appearance after doing so in 2020 as well.

In that 2020 season, Jenkins earned a few All-Pro votes, though he split them because of his time at both left guard at center. But in 2023, Jenkins should finally be able to spend an entire offseason — and hopefully the entire regular season — focusing on being the best left guard he can be. And he can be a damn good one.

Combined with the expectation that Bakhtiari will be all set for a full season, the Packers’ left side of the line looks like the best in the NFL.

Healthy and back at left guard, Packers OL Elgton Jenkins has All-Pro potential in 2023 | Packers Wire

With his knee fully healthy and ready to go for a new season, Jenkins should be on the short list of players to watch at left guard for the elusive first-team All-Pro spot.

Preston Smith projecting lessons in leadership | Packers.com

Smith was aware of the even-year curse and managed to break it a year ago by "not focus(ing) on it as much." He is trying to bring that approach to the Packers' defensive issues as a whole -- don't worry about what happened in the past, and instead focus on what's in front of you.

Nonprofit groups needed for Packers game-day operations at Lambeau | Green Bay Press-Gazette

Are you involved with a nonprofit and looking to raise some money? The Packers have availability to run seat rental booths, ticket scanning, and other services on gamedays.

Packers Lack Muscle in Latest NFL Power Rankings - SI.com

In a roundup of post-minicamp power rankings, the Packers aren't getting much love, largely ranking between 20th and 25th.

Lions unveil new alternate helmet for 2023 season | NFL.com

Cool or no? This writer is a fan of the Ford Mustang Shelby-inspired logo, but I'm an even bigger fan of the tone of blue they used for the main body of the helmet.

