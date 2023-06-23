What could Joe Barry do to win you back?

Obviously, Joe Barry’s tenure as the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator hasn’t panned out as hoped. Green Bay Packers fans were always going to beat a dead horse about former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard turning down the job, but the fact that Barry’s defenses have underperformed has only thrown fuel on the fire.

Here’s my question: What would it take for Joe Barry to win you back?

What would you need to see out of the defense to feel comfortable with him moving forward, despite the fact that it felt like he was on the verge of being let go before a late-season stretch of games broke in the Packers’ favor last year? I asked that question to ESPN Wisconsin’s Gabe Neitzel two weeks ago when I joined him for “Packed Lunch.” His response, which I thought was sufficient, was that he needed to see the defense play more aggressively on third downs and avoid so much off-coverage on crucial snaps.

Are there certain numerical benchmarks that you need to see the team clear to jump back on the Barry bandwagon? Is it more about the off- or press-coverage debate? Are you just over the Barry era in general? Drop your answer down in the comments.