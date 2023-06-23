Packers Reacts Results: Most fans are worried about the run defense

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Most Packers fans believe that the rush offense is going to be the team’s best unit going into 2023, based on this runaway victory. I’m not surprised that the pass defense finished second here, but I am a little surprised that the race wasn’t tighter. The X factors for the pass defense, though, are going to be the health of cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle) and outside linebacker Rashan Gary (ACL), which does add some volatility to the unit.

With all due respect, I would like whatever the four percent of you who voted rush defense here are smoking. Please explain yourselves in the comments, if you voted for the rush defense. I’m genuinely interested in your logic.

Everyone is going to be hyper-focused on quarterback Jordan Love and the young receivers this year, but Packers fans are more uneasy about the team’s run defense than their offensive passing game. I don’t blame them and would have voted the same way.

The interior defensive line is green as both Devonte Wyatt and T.J. Slaton appear to be headed for seasons as first-year starters. The inside linebacker unit was probably the most disappointing group from 2022. At safety, 2022 backup Rudy Ford looks to have the inside lane at starting opposite of Darnell Savage this year. It’s hard to feel really good about any position in the spine of the defense.

The big question this week was what the team should do with 2022 starting right tackle Yosh Nijman if Zach Tom, who was splitting reps with Nijman at right tackle in minicamp, wins the starting gig. I floated a trade as a possibility for this question and nearly three-quarters of you shot it down.

Nijman is good insurance for the Packers at a premium position, so I understand that, but I’m unsure if the team will be able to extend him to a long-term contract with their 2024 cap situation. If the team has any doubt about left tackle David Bakhtiari’s health, though, I would also understand wanting to keep Nijman in the mix. Green Bay has to get an answer on what type of quarterback that Jordan Love is this year, as they’ll likely have two first-round picks in the 2024 draft — which features two blue-chip quarterback prospects. The team can’t afford to go into the 2024 offseason not knowing what they have under center and offensive line depth would help clear up the picture.