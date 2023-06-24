Weekend Open Thread

Drop any of your off- or on-topic thoughts down in the comments below this weekend.

Here’s one for you: Apparently, Milwaukee is about to get a professional soccer team and they’re asking fans to vote on the new name. You can find the “sweet 16” candidates below.

AND NOW...IT'S TIME FOR YOUR ROUND 2 WINNERS



Sweet 16 voting (with a surprise twist), begins tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ENRTKPgjvm — Milwaukee Pro Soccer (@MKE_ProSoccer) June 21, 2023

Personally, I’m a fan of the Hogs. There need to be more pig teams in American sports. The Washington Commanders should have been named the Hogs or the Pigskins and would have been beloved for it. Drop your favorite (or least favorite) of the options in the comments.