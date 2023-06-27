Tuesday Cheese Curds: How will the Packers’ edge rushers shake out this year?

The Packers’ edge rushers represent probably the most storyline-rich position group on defense.

There’s a little bit of everything in that room. Veteran Preston Smith needs to stabilize the group as Rashan Gary works his way back from an ACL tear. Newcomer Lukas Van Ness injects some intriguing athleticism. Justin Hollins and Kingsley Enagbare both look to build on promising 2022 campaigns, while undrafted rookie Brenton Cox tries to unseat roster standby Jonathan Garvin at the bottom of the depth chart.

Whether the group turns out to be any good is, obviously, important. But even if this group isn’t good, they’ll be interesting, and in a year where the Packers are retooling (or rebuilding or remodeling, whatever re-based word you prefer), that’s almost just as good.

Here’s the first question: how many edge rushers will the Packers keep?

