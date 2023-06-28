Wednesday Cheese Curds: Packers’ young tight ends should have plenty of opportunities

Sometimes opportunity arrives because of hard work, preparation, and innate talent. Other times, it arrives because there’s literally nobody else to do a particular job.

I think that’s the case for Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft. The Packers’ two tight end draft picks both have talent to burn, but they’ll be thrust into the spotlight less because of their upside and more because the only other tight ends returning this year are Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis. Both Deguara and Davis are fine in their own ways, but neither has exactly covered himself in glory in his time in Green Bay.

Enter Musgrave and Kraft, who together represent the Packers’ biggest investment at tight end in quite some time. And with Marcedes Lewis still unsigned and Robert Tonyan off to Chicago, there will be plenty of snaps available for the two youngsters. Opportunity knocks, and there’s nobody else to answer.

There’s a good chance both young tight ends put up pretty good numbers this year because the competition for reps will be sparse.

