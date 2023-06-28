The Packers’ burning summer questions with Cheesehead TV’s Aaron Nagler

Acme Packing Company’s own Justis Mosqueda joined Cheesehead TV’s Aaron Nagler to talk about Mosqueda’s recent article “10 questions the Packers must answer this summer.” In the half-hour conversation, the duo picks apart the questions (and potential answers) from the article.

10 questions the Packers must answer this summer

Who is the backup quarterback? Are Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed enough at receiver? Can David Bakhtiari play a full season? Who will win the starting right tackle job? Who will start at defensive end? Is Lukas Van Ness ready to contribute immediately? Can the inside linebackers rebound from 2022? Who is going to start in the slot? Who is going to start at safety? Is Anders Carlson the guy at kicker?

For the most part, Nagler and Mosqueda were in lockstep on most of these questions. Where the pair disagreed most (at least in terms of their level of confidence) was surrounding the topics of Romeo Doubs and Yosh Nijman.

Doubs, who was a significant contributor last season, was less effective (even before his injury) last season once teams began to press the receiver. With Christian Watson ideally being the team’s Z receiver (outside to a multi-receiver side) due to his speed and Jayden Reed being looked at as an early slot contributor in his career, what does that mean for Doubs — who may have to play the press-heavy X (solo receiver) spot?

There’s a lot of time left before the Packers have to name a Week 1 starter at right tackle, but Nijman seems to be in a full-blown competition for the starting job with Zach Tom through minicamp. If Nijman is set to come off the bench around roster cutdowns, should the team keep his one-year contract on the books for injury insurance or move on from him for cap relief and a future draft choice?

Nagler and Mosqueda touch on those topics and more in their conversation, which you can find linked below.