Matt LaFleur talked to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky about coaching in Green Bay

On ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch radio show, ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky stated that Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has attempted to recruit Orlovsky to the coaching world.

I’ve had conversations with Matt about it, of going out there. There’s been conversations this offseason. It’ll always be something that I’ve been interested in. Right now, I love being at ESPN. I love being able to get to do what I do and I’m super thankful for that.

LaFleur and Orlovsky crossed paths in 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams, Orlovsky’s final season as an NFL player. Orlovsky was released from the Rams during final cuts that year, leading to an October retirement from the sport and a transition to the media side of things. At the time, LaFleur was a first-time offensive coordinator in Los Angeles.

LaFleur bringing in familiar names that he’s met over the course of his career in football should be less than surprising. Beyond all the internal hires and promotions that the Packers have made under LaFleur, many of the coaches hired from outside of the program have a history with LaFleur.

For example, defensive coordinator Joe Barry and LaFleur both coached together in 2017 with the Rams. Aubrey Pleasant, who was let go by the Detroit Lions mid-season last year, was also a member of that 2017 Rams team. When Pleasant was released by Detroit, he was quickly scooped up as an analyst for the Packers before eventually returning to the Rams as a defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. Even LaFleur’s former teammate at Western Michigan, Tim Lester, was given an analyst job with Green Bay when Lester was fired from WMU following the 2022 season.

One would have to assume that Orlovsky would have to begin his coaching career with the Packers in one of two roles: either as an analyst or as a quarterbacks coach. Currently, the quarterbacks coach role is held by Tom Clements, the 70-year-old who has already retired from coaching once before. Maybe, whenever Clements decides to hang it up for good, Orlovsky will be the first call that LaFleur will make.

If you want to hear the full interview with Orlovsky, which includes his thoughts on new starting quarterback Jordan Love, you can find it linked down below.