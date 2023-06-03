 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Weekend Open Thread

Have at it.

Green Bay Packers Offseason Workout Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Drop your on- or off-topic thoughts down in the comments this weekend.

Here’s my contribution:

I’m with the 37 percent of fans who think Zach Tom should get a look at center this year. While the coaching staff seems to be high on former second-round pick Josh Myers, I think we’re in a pretty good spot at the guard and tackle positions, at least until David Bakhtiari’s cap hits come to a head next season. I don’t think the same could be said about center, which was the weakest position last season once the preferred starters finally settled into their roles.

