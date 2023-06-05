Packers schedule 2023 Family Night practice for Saturday, August 5

For decades, Family Night has been a staple event for the Green Bay Packers and Lambeau Field. The annual event, which has taken the form of a practice recently and a more structured scrimmage in past years, is one of the most highly-anticipated parts of training camp each and every year for fans in the Green Bay area and around Wisconsin.

On Monday, the Packers announced the details for the 2023 edition of Family Night, which will take place on Saturday, August 5th. Lambeau Field will open up to fans starting at 5:30 PM local time, with the team taking the field at 7:00 and starting practice at 7:30.

Of course, Family Night is technically the second event to take place at Lambeau during the summer. It follows a few weeks after the annual Shareholders’ Meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, July 24th. That event typically takes place one or two days before the start of training camp, putting the Packers’ likely reporting date a week and a few days prior to Family Night.

As a result, Family Night should bring the first full week of training camp to a close. Shortly thereafter, the Packers will travel to Cincinnati; once there, they will hold a single joint practice with the Bengals on Wednesday, August 9 and open up the 2023 preseason the following Friday. The Packers will then return to Green Bay for the remainder of camp, hosting games against the New England Patriots on August 19th and the Seattle Seahawks on August 26th. The Patriots are also scheduled to arrive early to hold joint practice with the Packers leading up to the teams’ preseason game.

Tickets for Family Night will go on sale on Ticketmaster at 10:00 AM Central on June 29th, and will be priced at $10 each.