Wednesday Cheese Curds: Jordan Love’s OTA work is a step in the right direction

If offseason work is about smoothing out the rough spots, the Packers are right where they need to be.

Jordan Love’s up-and-down performances have been an undercurrent of the OTA portion of the offseason program. He’s flashed high-level ability and made some low-level mistakes, and he still appears to be very much a work in progress.

But that’s what this time is for. If Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur are right and Love needs to play, every rep — even every mistake — matters. It’s a step from where he is toward where the Packers hope he can be. The bumps in the road are just a part of the journey.

Love is learning on the job in his first offseason as the Packers’ starting quarterback.

Romeo Doubs continues to show up and show out in OTAs.

I don’t know if a mindset shift will be all that much help, but it sure can’t make the Packers worse against the run.

Whatever happens with Odumegwu this year, he’s already one of the most fascinating stories on the team.

