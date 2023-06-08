There really seems to be a youth movement going on in Green Bay. The Packers have just three players who are at least 30 years old, one each on offense, defense, and special teams. They also have just five players on the roster who have at least seven years of experience in the NFL and only 11 players with five or more seasons in the league.

As a result, the team will look to those handful of veterans to provide leadership, and on defense, two of those key players are defensive lineman Kenny Clark and outside linebacker Preston Smith. Although those two are by far the elder statesmen of their respective position groups, they’re still pretty young, just 27 and 30 years old respectively. Still, their age and experience levels are still notably greater than nearly any other player at those positions.

As a result, the team has little choice but to lean on those two for leadership up front, and thankfully both players are willing and ready to lead, both vocally and by example. Today’s curds feature examinations of both of those players’ leadership roles on the roster, among other items from around Green Bay during the final week of OTAs.

Kenny Clark excited to show young defensive line the Green Bay way | Packers.com

With no other defensive lineman on the roster having more than two years of NFL experience, Clark is now the sole veteran leader of the group and will need to lead by example.

Packers OLB Preston Smith on Himself: ‘Damn, You’re Old’ - Sports Illustrated

Clark's still young at 27, despite having seven years in the NFL. Smith has been in the NFL for 8, but he's now the only player on the defense who has hit the age of 30. "I'm the vet on the defense," he said, seemingly a bit in shock as to how that happened so quickly.

Aaron Rodgers has plenty of say in New York Jets' offense - ESPN

For better or worse, the Jets' offensive players now get to handle Rodgers' insistence on quizzing his teammates about the scheme and adjustments during meetings.

Packers rookie WR Grant DuBose still sidelined by injury through OTAs | Packers Wire

The Packers' final pick in the 2023 NFL Draft hasn't been able to suit up during OTAs due to an injury. He's missing out on some valuable reps, but if he's healthy for training camp he should still have a chance to get caught back up.

Vikings fielding trade calls for Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter | NFL.com

The Vikings already ditched Za'Darius Smith this offseason, and now there are rumblings that they may move Hunter. That would leave them with some significant dead money next year due to void years, while a team acquiring him would have to pay him just $5.5 million this season.

Woman Glues Eye Shut After Mistaking Nail Glue For Eyedrops - The Messenger

Always read the label before putting something in your body.