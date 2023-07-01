Weekend Open Thread

Drop all your on- and off-topic thoughts this weekend down in the comments below.

First of all, I hope that everyone has a fun and safe 4th of July weekend.

Second, no news for the Green Bay Packers right now is good news. Out of all the NFL players suspended for gambling, the vast majority of them were suspended for gambling on NFL games. I sympathize with the players who didn’t understand that betting via apps at the team hotel on non-football games counted as gambling “at work,” but I have little sympathy for those who actually bet on NFL games (let alone on their own team.)