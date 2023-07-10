Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon make for an impressive tandem on the football field, but the Green Bay Packers’ top two running backs are great people off the field as well. The two players are making some news today by bookending the weekend with some fun non-football exploits, as they enjoy the quiet period between minicamp and the start of training camp, which is just over two weeks away.

On Friday, Jones was keeping his competitive juices flowing down at Milwaukee’s Summerfest grounds as he made a big move upward in the world of semi-competitive yard games. Now on Monday, Dillon is celebrating the release of his new children’s book by hosting an event near Lambeau Field for the launch.

Additionally, one of the two — you can probably guess which — made it onto the team celebrating the Packers of the last three decades. The project, run by Packers Wire’s Zach Kruse, brought together much of the Packers blogosphere and we at APC appreciate the opportunity to make our submissions as part of the collaborative effort.

Now let’s check out the news from around Green Bay and get this week off to a good start.

The All-Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers team | Packers Wire

More than 25 Packers writers participated in this project, including several APC contributors. All told, this illustrates the impressive amount of talent that the team has assembled over the last three decades, particularly at a few specific positions like wide receiver and offensive line.

Packers RB Aaron Jones advances to cornhole world championship | Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

On the current roster, the Packers' running back tandem of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon is a solid one. Both players are in the news this weekend for their off-the-field exploits, and we start with Dillon, who won a pro-am competition at Summerfest on Friday and advanced to a championship round in early August.

AJ Dillon finds his footing with new ‘Quadzilla’ book | Packers.com

Meanwhile, Dillon has a children's book coming out, which he will celebrate with a launch party in the Tailgate Village this morning.

17 Days Until Packers Training Camp: 17’s the Unmagical Number - Sports Illustrated

The Packers scored 17 points or fewer in a whopping seven games last season, as many as the previous three seasons combined. Not surprisingly, they went 1-6 in those games, but had they just scored one extra touchdown in each, they would have added four wins to their record and made the playoffs comfortably.

