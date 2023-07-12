Wednesday Cheese Curds: Do you believe in Jordan Love?

Do you believe in Jordan Love?

It’s a simple question with a potentially complicated answer. If you do, you’re basing your belief on Brian Gutekunst’s evaluation, a small sample size, and not a whole lot else. If you don’t, you’re basing your belief on…well, pretty much the same thing, really. You have the added evidence of the broad fact that most late-first-round quarterbacks don’t work out, or really most quarterbacks in general, for that matter. But it’s essentially the same set of evidence.

The most honest answer is probably “I don’t know,” which is a fair reaction to pretty much any NFL player in any NFL season. NFL careers are volatile, and few players go on to any kind of greatness. We’ve got to see more from Jordan Love before we believe one way or another.

Whether you do believe in Love, you don’t, or you just don’t know, the most important thing for now is that the Packers do. They’ve bet the immediate future of the franchise on Love panning out. If he does, the Packers will just add to their legacy of great quarterbacks. If he doesn’t, well, the rebuild will just shift into a different phase.

Are you swayed one way or another by any of these reasons?

