Make Your Case: Which Packer should be in the Hall of Fame?

On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 60 semifinalists for the Hall of Fame’s 2024 senior and coach/contributor categories. 31 of those semifinalists are senior candidates, players who last played in 1998 or earlier, while 29 of them are coach/contributor candidates. For perspective, those 31 former players are fighting for up to three senior spots that are up for grabs. The decision of which players will finally be enshrined in Canton, Ohio will be decided on July 27th.

Meanwhile, the 29 coach/contributor candidates are competing for just one ticket to the Hall of Fame. The coach/contributors committee will select their nomination in mid-August.

Among the former Green Bay Packers to be named Hall of Fame semifinalists for these two categories are tailback Cecil Isbell, receiver Sterling Sharpe, former head coach Mike Holmgren and receiver Mark Clayton — who is better known for his career with the Miami Dolphins than his single season in Green Bay. Below are the blurbs that the Hall of Fame attached to Isbell, Sharpe and Holmgren in its announcement.

Cecil Isbell

Of Isbell’s five playing years with the Green Bay Packers (1938-1942), he had four Pro Bowl appearances. Named to the All-Decade Team of the 1930s.

Sterling Sharpe

Sharpe made five Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro teams during his seven-year career with the Green Bay Packers cut short by injury. His 18 touchdown receptions in his final season is still good for third best in league history. Career totals include 8,134 yards and 65 touchdowns.

Mike Holmgren

Head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 1992-98 and the Seattle Seahawks from 1999-2008. Overall record of 174-122 includes victory in Super Bowl XXXI with the Packers and an NFC crown in Seattle.

Last year, Isbell, Sharpe and Holmgren all advanced to the semifinalist stage. Sharpe even made the 2023 Hall of Fame class’ final six senior candidates but was eventually passed over for Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley.

With all of that in mind, I wanted to ask Acme Packing Company’s readership two questions. First of all, do you think Sterling Sharpe finally makes the Hall of Fame in 2024? Second, if you could only choose one HOF-eligible Packer to be named to the Hall of Fame, who would it be? This doesn’t have to be limited to the senior or coach/contributor categories. If you vote “other” in the poll, please let us know in the comments who you’d nominate with your vote. You can find the comments below the article.

