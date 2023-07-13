Green Bay Packers fans are an insistent bunch when they feel that one of their own has been slighted, and that has been especially true over the last decade in regards to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

First, Packers fans helped lead the charge for Jerry Kramer to finally be enshrined in Canton, as he was voted in as part of the 2018 class. Then in 2022, the fans’ push helped get LeRoy Butler over the finish line and earned him his own gold jacket. Now with those two living legends getting their busts in the Hall, it’s time to shift the collective focus of the fan base to another deserving candidate.

Sterling Sharpe remains one of the greatest wide receivers in Packers history, and when considering a player’s impact at his peak, few can match his run of success. If not for his career-ending neck injury, Sharpe would surely already be in the Hall, perhaps even getting in before his brother Shannon, whose impassioned comments in support of Sterling at his own enshrinement brought both men to tears.

Now that the list of semifinalists for the Hall of Fame’s 2024 class is out, it’s time to strike up the band again and push for Sharpe to get a renewed look. It’s time, NFL writers. Let’s get another legendary Packer his gold jacket.

Former Packers named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame | Packers.com

In addition to Sharpe, there are two other Packers who are under consideration this year: Cecil Isbell and Mike Holmgren. Here's hoping Holmgren finally starts getting the attention he also deserves.

Despite progress, turf fields still potential obstacle for Packers LT David Bakhtiari in 2023 | Packers Wire

The Packers play five games on turf this season, including one at Ford Field, where the Packers suffered multiple injuries last season and which drew the team's ire. However, that stadium has replaced its turf this offseason, which would hopefully lead to fewer issues compared to the old surface.

Kadarius Toney, Kayvon Thibodeaux lead breakout candidates for all 32 NFL teams - The Athletic ($)

Jordan Love would be the obvious choice here, so the Packers' beat writer goes a little more under-the-radar to pick defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt. With starter's snaps expected, Wyatt should be in line to pick up where he left off at the end of last season.

14 Days Until Packers Training Camp: Closer Look at 14 Opponents - Sports Illustrated

This is a solid breakdown of the key players and offseason transactions for each of the teams the Packers will play during the regular season in 2023.

Former Takeshi's Castle contestant reveals they only got paid £20 to go on show | LADbible

People of a certain age will remember the show as "MXC" with irreverent English commentary dubbed over, but the Japanese show where the footage came from didn't pay their contestants very well at all to put their bodies on the line.