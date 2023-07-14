Do you want to take college-level coursework on the Green Bay Packers? Then good news, everyone!

This fall, the Packers Hall of Fame is putting on an online course about the history of the franchise, primarily focusing on its early days. There are plenty of questionable stories and oral history about those days that have been embellished and exaggerated over the years, so it should be interesting to see what the history of the team looks like in this telling.

The Hall of Fame itself is preparing for a big surge of guests in the next few weeks, as training camp is set to begin in just over a week, with the Packers Shareholders Meeting kicking it off on the 24th. That influx of visitors for the meeting and the team’s open training camp practices will surely mean a big jump in the number of visitors to the Hall over the next month.

Meanwhile, the Packers are facing questions in their defensive backfield. But between the safety and cornerback positions, those questions are very different. The safety unit has major questions about who will earn playing time, with only one established starter in the group. The cornerbacks, on the other hand, face a much more pleasant question: how to find playing time for all of their talented players.

The latter is a great problem to have; the former, not so much. But how new DBs coach Greg Williams addresses both of them may have a major impact on the team’s overall success on defense.

Packers Hall of Fame, UWGB to offer online class about team's history | Green Bay Press-Gazette

The course will run for 8 weeks and won’t be eligible for college credits, but it’s still a really fun idea and should be fascinating.

How will Packers handle playing time in crowded CB room? | Packers Wire

The question probably will not come to a head until Eric Stokes returns, as the Packers are likely to roll with Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas on the boundary and Keisean Nixon in the slot. But when Stokes does come back ready to play, that could give the Packers a good problem -- too many corners worthy of playing time.

An NFL linebacker quit football to sell Pokémon cards, now he’s making millions - The Athletic ($)

Packers fans will surely remember Blake Martinez for his four years with the team, but if you haven't paid close attention recently, he has embraced a very different passion and retired from football to pursue it.

NFL expected to announce New York Jets will be featured on 'Hard Knocks' in 2023 | NFL.com

Is this must-see TV for you, or will you ignore it to avoid taking in any more Aaron Rodgers drama? Either way, the long-expected announcement should come down sometime today.

Packers Training Camp Preview: Anders Carlson Replacing Record-Setting Mason Crosby - Sports Illustrated

The pressure will be on rookie Anders Carlson to replace longtime Packers standout Mason Crosby, who is approaching top-10 status for scoring and field goals.

Texas senator proposes law that would allow citizens to know if their air fryer is spying on them | Mediaite

I'll solve this problem: No, your air fryer is not spying on you. Your pressure cooker, though? That might be a different story.