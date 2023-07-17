Kenny Clark is a very good football player; there’s no doubt about that. The same can be said for Aaron Jones. And just two years ago, De’Vondre Campbell was an All-Pro.

But for these three Green Bay Packers — and many of their teammates — the theme of disrespect has been on the mind recently. With the Packers sitting just over a week out from the start of training camp, players are getting their minds right to begin the long, grueling marathon that is the NFL season, and these particular players are embracing the underdog role.

Recently, Clark went on a radio show and said that he is fine with the team being disrespected. Campbell is taking it personally that some writers and analysts are keeping expectations low for him after he worked through an injury-marred 2022. And Jones somehow can’t crack a list of the top running backs in the league despite his years of consistent, explosive production.

So much the better, perhaps, if this team exceeds the expectations placed on them.

Clark says he “can’t wait to get out there with Jordan,” and he's happy that the team is flying under the radar.

That disrespect flows down to some individual players as well, as Jones didn't crack the list of top ten running backs despite being sixth in the NFL in yards per carry last year, 10th in total rushing yards, and 9th in yards from scrimmage. And he did that while being lower on the rushing attempts leaderboard, at just 15th.

Meanwhile, Campbell is also thriving off disrespect, whether actual or perceived. There's no doubt that he took a step back in 2022 from his All-Pro campaign the year before, but he's convinced that now that he's fully healthy again, he'll be back to his game-changing ways.

One player who is finally starting to get the recognition he deserves is Elgton Jenkins, who comes in 4th on this list.

One of the most intriguing questions, at least in this writer's opinion, is "How much leeway does Joe Barry have?"

