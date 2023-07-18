Tuesday Cheese Curds: Opportunities for growth abound on defense

The overall talent level on the Packers’ defense has rarely been an issue in the Matt LaFleur era. The results? Well, that’s a different story.
Blame it on coordinators, injuries, or just bad timing, the performance hasn’t lived up to the billing, and when it has, it hasn’t been sustained for long enough to really make a difference.
If you want to spin it, though, that means there are plenty of opportunities for growth. The Packers defense could improve by leaps and bounds if it could just iron out some of the wrinkles preventing the unit from achieving the consistency it desperately needs. A few individual performers could take steps forward on their own, helping the defense grow as a whole. Coaches could better utilize the talent they have instead of scheming for players they wish they did.
The opportunities are there. So is the talent, at least in theory. Whether or not it comes together will define this year and beyond.
