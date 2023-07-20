While the Green Bay Packers’ 2023 offseason has been one defined by change — specifically at the quarterback position — one thing has remained constant: The Packers, and all NFL teams, make a lot of money.

That is the upshot of the team’s financial report, which it released on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the Shareholders Meeting on Monday. Revenue was up slightly, even despite having one fewer home game than usual, and although profits were down slightly, that was due in large part to fluctuations in cash payments to players over the past year.

Surely, the rest of the NFL would love to keep numbers like these under wraps, particularly the number that each team gets as national revenue from television contracts and other league-wide sources. Based on the numbers provided in the report, that league revenue number came in at about $375 million, which is a number that is distributed evenly to every team.

It all paints a picture of a team that is doing tremendously well financially, even if their on-field product has a large number of questions thanks to the transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love.

Packers report another solid year financially | Packers.com

Profits fell a bit from the previous year, down about 12%, but the franchise still made over $68 million in operating profits and remains in an excellent financial position moving forward.

Jordan Love has trust, respect of Packers locker room, AJ Dillon says | Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

It certainly sounds like the entire team is believes in their young quarterback and is willing to stand behind him. Dillon has been effusive in his praise of Love, though it's notable that the two are extremely close friends.

Pre-snap motion can be a key element of Packers offense with Jordan Love | Packers Wire

One way that the Packers can build around love is by getting back to the key components of the offensive scheme. Aaron Rodgers wasn't crazy about a lot of pre-snap motion, but with Love under center, expect the Packers to be up near the league leaders in the use of that concept.

Why Rashan Gary, not Jordan Love, might be the Packers’ most important player - The Athletic ($)

On the other side of the ball, here's an argument why the returning pass-rusher is the most critical piece to this year's Packers squad. However, based solely on the depth at various position groups, this writer feels there's a strong case for Kenny Clark as well.

