Perhaps more so than at any other time in the last 15 years, the Green Bay Packers face massive questions about their identity this summer. The quarterback transition amid Aaron Rodgers’ departure has provided a massive dose of uncertainty around the immediate and long-term future of the franchise.

Of course, that’s hardly the only big question facing this team as training camp gets underway later this week, but it’s easily the most important.

Still, this writer has plenty more questions to ask: How will the rookie tight ends look when the pads come on? Is there a real second starter at safety lurking somewhere on the roster? Can Anders Carlson kick or not?

Wednesday will finally start to bring more answers to these questions when the team takes the field for the first time. Keep it here as we all learn together.

NFL training camp: Top questions, roster projections for all teams in 2023 - ESPN

Not surprisingly, the biggest question for the Packers is whether Jordan Love will make it three straight fantastic quarterbacks.

Jordan Love’s ability, Tua Tagovailoa’s health among biggest questions for all 32 teams - The Athletic ($)

Just in case you thought that was a misprint, here's another publication asking the same question.

Packers Training Camp Preview: 4 Biggest Questions - Sports Illustrated

This piece specifically looks at non-Jordan Love questions, however.

Ten NFL running backs who are the engine for their team’s offense entering the 2023 season | NFL.com

Aaron Jones is on the list, with the expectation that the Packers will run their offense much more through the run game with Love under center.

Packers rookies Grant DuBose, Camren McDonald open training camp on NFI list | Packers Wire

DuBose hasn't practiced since being drafted, and he will need at least a little bit longer before he'll be ready to go.

'Embarrassing' list of goals found on lost iPhone at Aussie ski resort | Yahoo News

Not sure what's seems sillier when it's written out on a list of personal goals: "Getting better at fighting" or "don't get haircut for 3 months."