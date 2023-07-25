Madden 24 has no faith in the Packers’ quarterback room

EA Sports, the creator of the Madden football video game franchise, has slowly trickled out their positional rankings for this summer’s edition of the game: Madden 24. Now that the full rankings have been released, one thing stands out about the Madden ratings team’s perception of the Green Bay Packers: They think their quarterback room stinks.

Jordan Love, Green Bay’s new starting quarterback now that Aaron Rodgers has been traded to the New York Jets, was given a 70 overall rating — which is a worse rating than the rating he was given when he entered the league in Madden 21. A 70 overall rating is good enough for a tie between the 34th and 37th quarterback in the league, per EA Sports’ rankings. Players who are not projected to be starters in Week 1, but who have the same or better overall as Love, include Andy Dalton, Jacoby Brissett, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Jameis Winston.

Love is just one overall point ahead of Taysom Hill at quarterback, even though Hill is officially listed by the New Orleans Saints as a tight end and has been since March of last year. Love is also only a point ahead of Zach Wilson, the quarterback that Rodgers is replacing in New York.

To put it nicely, it doesn’t seem like EA Sports is too optimistic about Love’s future, but their lack of faith in Green Bay’s quarterback room doesn’t just stop at the first line of the depth chart.

Current second-string quarterback for the Packers through minicamp, Danny Etling, is the lowest-rated quarterback in the entire game with a 48 overall rating. That ranks 107th at the position.

Fifth-round rookie Sean Clifford, who is currently third in the pecking order in Green Bay, rates a little better with a 59 overall mark, which tied for 85th to 89th among quarterbacks. Max Duggan, a rookie quarterback who was taken 90 picks after Clifford in April’s draft, was given a 61 overall rating, two notches better than Clifford’s score.

Alex McGough, the recently-signed former USFL MVP quarterback, has not been added to Madden’s rosters.

If you’re looking to pick up Madden this year to play with your Packers, I suggest you take the franchise mode approach. Playing online and/or head-to-head games with quarterbacks who are ranked as low as the Packers’ quarterbacks are by the Madden team wouldn’t be much fun or competitive.