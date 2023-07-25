Tuesday Cheese Curds: Questions abound as the Packers prepare to open camp

Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst are semi-officially opening training camp today, answering questions from assembled media at Lambeau Field.

That’s an appropriate way to welcome everyone to Green Bay this summer, where there are considerably more questions than answers at the moment.

Every team is facing questions and varying storylines after the offseason; it’s the nature of the NFL calendar. But there seem to be more questions than usual in Green Bay, which I suppose is to be expected when you trade a future Hall of Fame quarterback, watch many of his friends follow him out of town, and then turn the team over to the guy whose arrival more or less kickstarted this whole series of events in the first place.

You know, that whole thing.

So having a few questions is probably to be expected. When will the answers arrive? That’s anybody’s guess, but finding the answers to a whole bunch of questions is going to be the defining storyline of the season.

Other than “figure out what this whole team is about,” here are a few other storylines worth watching.

It may not be a headline, but how 2023 plays out will be an important undercurrent to monitor for a few of the Packers’ big names.

Mark Murphy seems to think it’ll take a bit to see what the Packers have in Jordan Love, which is a pretty normal take, though it seems to have gotten people talking.

Both time and patience will be required as the Packers feel out the future of Jordan Love.

7-10 seems like a low-end prediction, but nothing would surprise me for the Packers (or the whole NFC North, for that matter).

Hail to the king!