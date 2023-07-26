Wednesday Cheese Curds: Here we go

We’ve arrived: the long dark of the offseason is over. The Packers will be at work today in their first official work of the 2023 season.

The Packers have put out a helpful guide for what’s going on over the next few weeks, and we’ll have full coverage about what they’re doing, who’s standing out, and what the coaching staff has to say about it every day here at Acme Packing Company.

But more to the point, we’ve made it. Soon, we’ll take steps toward answering the big questions hanging over this year’s team. The work is just beginning, and the process of finding out what these Packers are capable of will be fun.

And it all starts today.

Big swings in this preview!

Even if this seems obvious, it’s true: the Packers’ offensive line will determine a lot of Love’s success this year.

ESPN names Jordan Love here, but I think both Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst are facing more pressure.

As one of the few non-Kenny Clark big bodies on the defensive lines, Chris Slayton has a huge opportunity this year.

