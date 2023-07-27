Packers Reacts Survey: Who will be Green Bay’s starting RB in 2024?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re back with another edition of SB Nation Reacts, where we’re going to ask another question about Aaron Rodgers. I’m sorry, but I believe this is going to be the last one. First, though, let’s talk about the running back situation.

Who will be the Packers’ starting RB in 2024?

Last week, we asked fans what Green Bay should do about their running back future. 75 percent of you said you would keep Aaron Jones at his current contract, which would cost the team a $17.7 million cap hit in 2024 and leave a $7.4 million cap hit in 2025 — by which point Jones will be a free agent. 67 percent of you also said that you would extend AJ Dillon, who is projected to command a three-year, $13.8 million extension, according to Spotrac.

With all options on the table, who do you think will be next year’s starting running back for the Packers: Jones, Dillon or another player?

What was your reaction to Aaron Rodgers’ new contract?

If you haven’t heard yet, Rodgers signed a two-year, $75 million contract with the New York Jets that pays him like the 12th-rated quarterback in the NFL from an average per year perspective, tied with the likes of Derek Carr. For reference, he had $110 million guaranteed left on his contract when he was traded to New York, meaning he left $35 million on the table for his new team. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “No team sport player is thought to have revised his contract in such a team-focused way in the past.”

Even last season, Rodgers made $44 million in cash off of the Packers, well above his per-year average on the deal he signed with the Jets. While Rodgers certainly earned that money with back-to-back MVP performances, how did you take the news that he finally was willing to take a pay cut, but only with a different franchise?

Personally, I’m somewhere on the indifferent to the negative side of the spectrum. Sure, it sucks that Rodgers wasn’t willing to do that for the Packers, but it’s also another sign that it was simply time to move on from the arrangement.