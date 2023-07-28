Question, research, hypothesize, experiment, analyze, conclude, and communicate. Those are the steps in the scientific method, and the Green Bay Packers are very much in the midst of a scientific approach of their own as training camp begins.

Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst, and their respective staffs have been taking those first three steps in the process over the last several months — evaluating their players and proposing ideas that they need to test through experimentation before utilizing them during the regular season. That means the next three phases — experimenting, analyzing, and concluding — are all underway, starting with Wednesday’s first practice.

The team will spend the next few weeks trying out all sorts of hypotheses, doing so with player combinations, with new plays in the playbook, and in plenty of other areas. Practices and preseason games are the testing phase, followed by the the analyzing and concluding phases taking place off the field and in meetings. Then the team will finally communicate the results of those preseason tests to the world when taking the field for the regular season opener on September 10.

The concept of “chemistry” as it relates to players working together makes this metaphor fit nicely. So let’s start there as we look back at the first few days of practices.

Packers Christian Watson, Jordan Love spending a lot of time together | Packersnews.com

Second-year receiver Christian Watson's unique speed will take some getting used to for first-time Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love, but the two are finally starting to get a lot of full-speed reps together over the first few days of camp.

Packers rookie Luke Musgrave getting crash course on blocking from Preston Smith | Packers Wire

Musgrave knows that he needs to improve as a blocker to be a day-one starter as a rookie, so who better to test his mettle against than an excellent veteran edge setter and run defender?

'The Unknown' a big concern for young Green Bay Packers - ESPN

That's Matt LaFleur's word to describe his biggest challenge this year.

NFL’s nerds vs. coaches battle is over: How both sides are helping each other win - The Athletic ($)

The Packers have maintained some advantages over other teams is by continuing to make smart decisions on the field. Thankfully, they have embraced analytics for in-game decisions, but it's only a matter of time before most of the rest of the league catches up.

Sterling Sharpe, Mike Holmgren advance as Hall of Fame finalists | Packers.com

It's another step forward for the two former Packers, who made the next cut-down. They made the senior and coach/contributor lists of about 30 each earlier this month, but now are in the last 12 in their respective categories.

Subway to give free sandwiches for life to one person who agrees to legally change name to ‘Subway’ | WFLA

Who's it going to be? And what's the most entertaining last name for someone with a first name of Subway?