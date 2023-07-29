Weekend Open Thread

Drop any on- or off-topic thoughts you have this weekend down in the comments below. In case you missed it, here were Acme Packing Company’s practice roundups for the first three days of training camp:

As a reminder, the Packers will be having one more practice this week on Saturday. Starting Monday, Green Bay will be allowed to finally put the pads on — as they’ll have fulfilled the four days of padless training camp practices that were agreed to by the last CBA.

Personally, I’m still thinking about why outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin was let go on his birthday — hours after the team celebrated him turning 24 years old on social media. It’s not that I’m opposed to letting Garvin go, but it’s weird that the Packers cut him on his birthday without even signing another player for yesterday’s practice. I guess it couldn’t wait?