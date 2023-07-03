Training camp is growing ever-closer for the Green Bay Packers. We are now exactly three weeks away from the annual Shareholders Meeting, which is followed almost immediately by the start of camp as players report one day later with the first practice taking place the day after that.

Over the weekend, Packers team president Mark Murphy published his monthly Q&A piece, where he discussed his personal excitement for the start of camp, as well as the excitement palpable in the building. One reason for that excitement is the anticipation for Jordan Love to take over as the team’s starting quarterback, which comes with Love having had more playing time over his first three seasons than his predecessor, Aaron Rodgers, did in his.

Love has thrown 83 pass attempts from 2020 through 2022, while Rodgers threw just 59 between his draft selection in 2005 and Brett Favre’s departure following the 2007 campaign. Love also has appeared in 10 games to Rodgers’ 7. Love even started one game, while Favre, of course, never offered up a chance for Rodgers to start.

Does that mean Love will be Rodgers’ equal or will surpass him? Of course not. But it’s useful to remember that before the 2008 season began, Rodgers was as much of an unknown as Love is now, if not more.

MT5: Training camp is special time of year in Green Bay | Packers.com

Murphy discusses this year's upcoming camp, which features 13 open practices, and "Hard Knocks," which will apparently be featuring the New York Jets if Murphy is to be believed.

23 Days Until Packers Training Camp: Jaire Alexander the Great - Sports Illustrated

Few cornerbacks are as good in coverage as Alexander, but he's a remarkably consistent tackler as well for a smaller player.

Joe Burrow’s contract, Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot and one summer concern for all 32 NFL teams - The Athletic ($)

As usual, when discussing concerning items for the Packers, the safety position remains at the top of the list.

Is Jordan Love more prepared to take Packers’ reins than Aaron Rodgers was? | NFL.com

Prior to opening week of their first season as starters, Rodgers hadn't started a game while Love has one start. Love also has a superior yards per attempt and passer rating in the players' brief amounts of playing time, though Love has 83 career pass attempts to Rodgers' 59.

Can punter Daniel Whelan push veteran Pat O’Donnell for Packers roster spot? | Packers Wire

O'Donnell is the incumbent, but Whelan won All-XFL honors this year over former NFL punter Marquette King by averaging 45.6 yards per punt.

California man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for $8.7 million cow manure Ponzi scheme, authorities say | CNN Business

Anyone who started sniffing around this plan should have been able to tell that it was bullshit.