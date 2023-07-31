Saturday was a great day for the Green Bay Packers, and it’s largely because it was a great day for their young quarterback. Jordan Love had a bit of a bumpy start to training camp over the first few days last week, but the performance he turned in during Saturday’s practice drew universal acclaim as his best in a Packers uniform.

Love led the starting offense to a success in a two-minute drill while completing an impressive 16 of his 22 pass attempts on the day. He will certainly need to stack more performances like this in the coming days and weeks, but it was an extremely encouraging sign for a team that is transitioning the starting job over from a former 4-time MVP.

However, Love’s great day isn’t the only reason for optimism coming out of Saturday’s practice. The team also started working a few of this year’s rookie draft picks in with the starting units, and there should be more of those reps to come in the next few days as the pads go on. In fact, the team is scheduled to be in full pads for the first time later today, one of the biggest steps at the start of training camp.

Stay tuned for news out of today’s practice and keep it at APC all week leading up to Saturday’s Family Night practice.

Saturday's practice had a few big takeaways, including Lukas Van Ness and Tucker Kraft getting snaps with the #1 offense, Zach Tom continuing to start at right tackle, and Jordan Love putting in his best practice as a Packer.

In fact, every analyst was gushing about how Love performed on Saturday, as he completed 16 of his 22 pass attempts.

The Packers' starting corners have a unique communication style, which derives from the two watching for different things on film. Alexander watches his man and Douglas looks at overall offensive schemes, and the two are putting those approaches together to make something special.

The key players in the slot on both offense and defense are working hard to make each other better in those roles, even as they compete with each other to be the team's top punt returning option.

Not surprisingly, Love is in Tier 4, the "not enough information" category.

