Peyton Manning joins the Packers for training camp

Monday marked the first day that the Green Bay Packers were allowed to practice in pads this offseason, which attracted an interesting guest to Ray Nitschke Field: former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning. Manning was seen walking with head coach Matt LaFleur to practice, hanging out on the field and also standing on the sideline.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Manning’s production team — Omaha Productions — was in Green Bay “to talk about a potential project.” Omaha Productions, notably, co-produced the recent Netflix series Quarterback — which followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota throughout the 2022 season. This very well could be a hint that new Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love could be highlighted in the second season of the series.

Earlier this month, Manning stated on The Pat McAfee Show that Netflix picked up a second year of Quarterback, but did not elaborate on who his team would target as focal points for the upcoming season.

Love’s story is certainly unique and would give the series a different perspective. There simply haven’t been many first-round quarterbacks who have sat on the bench for three years behind a future Hall of Fame quarterback in NFL history. In the first season of Quarterback, the series focused exclusively on veteran passers. Meanwhile, Love is a first-year starter who is expected to go through some of the ups and downs of being a young signal-caller in 2023.

Historically, the Packers have been a very conservative team, in terms of how much buzz they try to create through the media. They’ve never been on Hard Knocks and recently their social media team was ranked dead last in the league by Complex. Maybe Manning can crack a door for fans that hasn’t been opened before in Green Bay.

What do you say? Would you like Love to be featured on Quarterback next season? Is it an added distraction or would you like to see a little more in-depth look at how Love’s first season as a starter plays out? Scroll down and drop your thoughts on the subject in the comment section below.

Poll Would you like Love to be featured on Quarterback? Yes

No vote view results 53% Yes (198 votes)

46% No (175 votes) 373 votes total Vote Now

Update: The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman has reported that Love is not the subject of Quarterback for the 2023 season.