Wednesday Cheese Curds: Who will be the Packers’ backup quarterback?

The saying goes that the backup quarterback is the most popular guy in town, or something along those lines. I don’t know if that’s true in Green Bay right now, but that could just be because nobody really knows who the backup is.

For a few years now, Jordan Love has been the ready-made answer to that question, but he’s in the starting job right now and the guys behind him haven’t done much to establish themselves as real NLF prospects.

Danny Etling, the oldest of the Packers’ three quarterbacks, is working through his second stint with the team after briefly popping up in 2021 when Love had a bout with COVID-19. Most of the facts of his career read more like answers to obscure trivia questions than accomplishments. (Did you know he had some big runs in the preseason? Did you know the Patriots tried to convert him to wide receiver?)

Sean Clifford, meanwhile, comes to the Packers with the strong endorsement of the front office. And by that I mean they basically admitted they wanted to draft a quarterback at some point this spring and he was pretty much the only one left by the time they decided to do so.

So who’s it going to be? Clifford? Etling? Someone else? It doesn’t really matter. Things could be rocky with Jordan Love as the starter this year, and if he goes down there’s nobody on the roster or waiver wire that’s going to save this season — if the Packers would even want it saved at that point. But they need a backup, and whoever it ends up being will probably be the subject of online rumblings about stepping in for Love at some point. That’s just how it goes when you’re the backup.

Clifford hasn’t had a ton of time to show his stuff, but has what he’s shown so far encouraged the Packers?

