Packers announce start times for first week of 2023 training camp practices

If you are planning on heading to the practice field to see the Green Bay Packers begin their 2023 Training Camp, you now can begin to plan your day — at least if you are attending the first week of camp. On Wednesday, the Packers announced that the first three practices of training camp will begin at 10:30 AM local time, providing fans with the start times for all of the events across the first week of camp.

Those three practices will take place on Wednesday, July 26, Thursday, July 27, and Saturday, July 29. Those dates come shortly after the team holds its annual Shareholders Meeting, which is set to begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 24.

The Packers have a total of 13 practices that are scheduled to be open to the public, starting with that first session on the 26th and including a pair of joint practices with the New England Patriots before the two teams meet in a preseason game at Lambeau Field. However, only one other practice — Family Night at Lambeau Field — has a time set, with that event set for 7:30 PM on Saturday, August 5.

With these details now set, the information available for open training camp practices is as follows:

Wednesday, 7/26: 10:30 AM

Thursday, 7/27: 10:30 AM

Saturday, 7/29: 10:30 AM

Monday, 7/31

Tuesday, 8/1

Thursday, 8/3

Saturday, 8/5 — Family Night, 7:30 PM

Monday, 8/7

Monday, 8/14

Wednesday, 8/16 — practice with New England Patriots

Thursday, 8/17 — practice with New England patriots

Tuesday, 8/22

Wednesday, 8/23

Note that all open practices are weather permitting, as the team may practice inside the Don Hutson Center in the event of inclement weather.