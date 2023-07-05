Next week’s NFL Supplemental Draft will be a two-player event

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the 2023 NFL Supplemental Draft on Tuesday will have a player pool comprised of just two eligible prospects. Beyond Purdue receiver Milton Wright, the first player who was granted eligibility for the event, another receiver — Jackson State’s Malachi Wideman — will also join him in the player pool.

All 32 NFL teams will be presented with the opportunity to bid 2024 draft choices on Wright and Wideman on Tuesday. If a franchise places a “winning” blind bid on one of these receivers, they’ll be awarded the player at the cost of forfeiting the corresponding 2024 draft choice. At the moment, it’s uncertain if either player will be drafted. If a player goes undrafted through the supplemental draft, they will then be allowed to sign with any squad as a free agent.

Here is what we at Acme Packing Company had to say about Wright when the news first broke that he received the NFL’s approval to enter the supplemental draft:

Wright, who is listed by NFL Draft Scout as just a shade over 6’2” and 195 pounds with a projected 4.52-second 40-yard dash, did not play for the Boilermakers in 2022 due to academic ineligibility. In 2021, though, Wright posted 732 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over 11 games. The year before that, he actually out-gained 2021 second-round pick Rondale Moore during the pandemic season.

Like Wright, Wideman was once a productive receiver at the college level, too. Wideman, a football and basketball athlete, originally began his career at Tennessee before transferring into Deion Sanders’ Jackson State program. In his first year with the team, Wideman caught 12 touchdown passes to go along with 34 receptions and 540 yards in 2021.

Last season, Wideman played in only six games for the Tigers after serving a suspension for academics. This April, Wideman originally announced that he would be looking to transfer to another college program, rather than pursue a career in professional sports. Wideman also played basketball at Jackson State, where he was listed as a guard. NFL Draft Scout projects Wideman to be a tick over 6’4” and 190 pounds with an estimated 4.49-second 40-yard dash.

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Wideman will have a Pro Day at a Florida high school on July 8th. It has been announced that Wright will have his pro day on July 6th, though, Wright also participated in Purdue’s pro day back in March.

Based on the compensatory pick formula that has been reserve-engineered over time, the assumption is that the 2024 Green Bay Packers will be awarded three extra draft picks next season: a fourth-round pick after Allen Lazard left in free agency and two sixth-round picks for defensive linemen Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry leaving. The Packers also hold a 2024 conditional draft pick from the New York Jets, which will be a first-round pick if quarterback Aaron Rodgers plays at least 65 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in the regular season and will be a second-round pick if Rodgers doesn’t reach that mark.

In total, the Packers should have 11 draft choices available for the 2024 draft, but they’ll only be able to make a blind bid with their seven original 2024 selections in Tuesday’s supplemental draft.