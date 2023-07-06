When a football team drafts six players at one position over the span of just two years, it’s bound to create a lot of turnover and uncertainty on the depth chart. That’s exactly the case for the Green Bay Packers, who have selected three wide receivers in each of the last two NFL Drafts and who now face some fascinating questions about how all of those players will fit into various roles within the offense.

The one thing that seems certain is that Christian Watson is the WR1. His late-season explosion all but locked that in, with his game-breaking speed and contested catch ability setting him a notch above the other young receivers. However, the rest of the depth chart is wide open.

Will Romeo Doubs take a big step forward in year two to become a quality starter opposite Watson? Will rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed step up as the team’s primary slot receiver? Will last year’s seventh-rounder, Samori Touré, claim that spot and take significant snaps away from Reed? And what of rookies Dontayvion Wicks and Grant DuBose?

All of these questions will start to be answered in just three weeks, as the Packers hold their first training camp practice on July 26th. Until then, all we have to go on are a few practices in shorts and talk coming out of the locker room. But that won’t stop us from wondering how everything is going to go.

If I were a betting man, I'd go with Keisean Nixon.

Touré only caught five passes for 82 yards and one touchdown last season, but after bulking up a bit in the offseason, he's looking to make an impact as a slot receiver in 2023.

Don Hutson gets the top spot on this holiday-themed list.

If you're going to be in Milwaukee this weekend, check out the Packers' running back participating in a celebrity cornhole game.

One of these players, Matt Kinzer, played his only game at Lambeau Field. Kinzer punted for the Detroit Lions against the Packers in 1987 before switching back to baseball, where he would go on to have a couple of brief stints with the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers.

